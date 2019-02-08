Overview of Dr. Edward Yun, MD

Dr. Edward Yun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Yun works at The Urology Center of South California in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Riverside, CA, Corona, CA and Wildomar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.