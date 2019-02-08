Dr. Edward Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Yun, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Yun, MD
Dr. Edward Yun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Yun's Office Locations
The Urology Center of Southern California28078 Baxter Rd Ste 314, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (888) 827-7383
The Urology Center of Southern California3975 Jackson St Ste 308, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 687-3927
The Urology Center of Southern California1820 Fullerton Ave, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 735-2700
The Urology Center of Southern California36243 Inland Valley Dr, Wildomar, CA 92595 Directions (951) 677-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yun took great care of my grandma he has a great personality and you can tell he loves his job!!! he is truly an amazing doctor.Keep up the great work !
About Dr. Edward Yun, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295753960
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- University Of California
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
