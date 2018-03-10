Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin De Leon, MD
Dr. Edwin De Leon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA.
- 1 2085 Rustin Ave Ste 3, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 358-4100
- 2 1881 Commercenter E Ste 216, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Directions (909) 571-0046
- 3 23119 Cottonwood Ave Bldg A, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 413-6578
Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center27300 Iris Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Directions (833) 574-2273
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
We really love Dr DeLeon ! I was very curious at first about how he would get our 3rd grader to talk with him. Well, he surprised me and had our child communicating w/ him on the first visit. His soft demeanor yet clear and concise manner is just the approach that was needed for a successful outcome. Dr DeLeon's background and experience in emergency medicine really helps put our mind at ease w/ regard to medications--he is very knowledgeable and we fully trust his judgment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1871735464
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. De Leon accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
