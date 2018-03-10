See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Edwin De Leon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Riverside, CA
Overview of Dr. Edwin De Leon, MD

Dr. Edwin De Leon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Riverside, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Leon's Office Locations

    2085 Rustin Ave Ste 3, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 358-4100
    1881 Commercenter E Ste 216, San Bernardino, CA 92408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 571-0046
    23119 Cottonwood Ave Bldg A, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 413-6578
    Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center
    27300 Iris Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Impulse Control Disorders
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Impulse Control Disorders

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Impulse Control Disorders
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2018
    We really love Dr DeLeon ! I was very curious at first about how he would get our 3rd grader to talk with him. Well, he surprised me and had our child communicating w/ him on the first visit. His soft demeanor yet clear and concise manner is just the approach that was needed for a successful outcome. Dr DeLeon's background and experience in emergency medicine really helps put our mind at ease w/ regard to medications--he is very knowledgeable and we fully trust his judgment.
    Newport, CA — Mar 10, 2018
    About Dr. Edwin De Leon, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871735464
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. De Leon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Leon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. De Leon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Leon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Leon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Leon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

