Dr. Edwin Gonzalez, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Gonzalez, MD
Dr. Edwin Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Butler Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez's Office Locations
Shands Surgical Group348 NE Methodist Ter # 201, Lake City, FL 32055 Directions (386) 755-7788
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Butler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic. I just had surgery on the 26th of September 2019. Dr.Gonzales is the best surgeon I have ever been to. I never needed pain medication. Sure I was sore but that's to be expected. He definitely is a wonderful surgeon. I highly recommend him. Thank's Dr.Gonzales and Staff.
About Dr. Edwin Gonzalez, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- San Juan City Hosp
- San Juan City Hospital
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
