Overview of Dr. Edwin Gonzalez, MD

Dr. Edwin Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Butler Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Shands Surgical Group in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.