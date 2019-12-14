Overview of Dr. Edwin Lee, MD

Dr. Edwin Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Lee works at Reston Ear Nose & Throat in Reston, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.