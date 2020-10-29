Dr. Eileen Wu-Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu-Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Wu-Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Eileen Wu-Evans, MD
Dr. Eileen Wu-Evans, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Wu-Evans works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wu-Evans' Office Locations
-
1
Precision Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc.11102 Lindbergh Business Ct, Saint Louis, MO 63123 Directions (314) 206-3400
-
2
Breeze Hospice of Missouri LLC3535 S Jefferson Ave Ste 118, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 773-1822
-
3
Multi-specialty Mental Health Services Inc.1224 Fern Ridge Pkwy Ste 305, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 205-8068
- 4 15455 Manchester Rd Unit 73, Ballwin, MO 63022 Directions (314) 200-4462
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu-Evans?
Literally Dr. Wu is the best doctor. She has helped me so much!!! I highly recommend her!!
About Dr. Eileen Wu-Evans, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1881741825
Education & Certifications
- SHANGHAI FIRST MEDICAL COLLEGE / NATIONAL SHANGHAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu-Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu-Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu-Evans works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu-Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu-Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu-Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu-Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.