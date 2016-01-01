Overview of Dr. Eirik Svennevik, MD

Dr. Eirik Svennevik, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Svennevik works at Metro Surgical in Savannah, GA with other offices in Pooler, GA and Wolfeboro, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.