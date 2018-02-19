See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD

Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Albeiruti works at Eye Center of Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Albeiruti's Office Locations

    Eye Center of Grand Rapids
    1000 East Paris Ave SE Ste 218, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Esotropia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Esotropia

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 19, 2018
    Friendly. Easy to talk with. and open to questions . Display a concern for you as a patient . Reasonable time to see doctor and for surgery.
    About Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952503864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eiyass Albeiruti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albeiruti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albeiruti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albeiruti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Albeiruti works at Eye Center of Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Albeiruti’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Albeiruti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albeiruti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albeiruti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albeiruti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

