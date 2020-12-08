Overview

Dr. Elaine Astor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Astor works at Dublin Primary Care in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.