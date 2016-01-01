Dr. Elaine Edmonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmonds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elaine Edmonds, MD
Overview of Dr. Elaine Edmonds, MD
Dr. Elaine Edmonds, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Edmonds' Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Medical Group6100 Pan American East Fwy NE Ste 340, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-8777
-
2
Kaseman Neurology8300 Constitution Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 291-2730
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elaine Edmonds, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164437620
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edmonds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmonds.
