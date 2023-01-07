Overview of Dr. Elaine Spirakes, MD

Dr. Elaine Spirakes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Spirakes works at Elmhurst Medical Associates in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.