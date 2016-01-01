Dr. Eleanor Kulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleanor Kulis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eleanor Kulis, MD
Dr. Eleanor Kulis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulis' Office Locations
- 1 29856 Schoenherr Rd Ste 3, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 445-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kulis?
About Dr. Eleanor Kulis, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1780649921
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulis accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.