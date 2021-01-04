See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Elecia Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (13)
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elecia Kim, MD

Dr. Elecia Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at MedProvider International And Geriatric Medicine in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

    Bsw Medprovider
    3417 Gaston Ave Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Cough
Muscle Spasm
Insomnia
Cough
Muscle Spasm

Insomnia
Cough
Muscle Spasm
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 04, 2021
    Excellent doctor.
    Angela L GONZALEZ — Jan 04, 2021
    About Dr. Elecia Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871851220
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at MedProvider International And Geriatric Medicine in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

