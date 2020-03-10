Dr. Elena Black, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Black, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elena Black, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Gr. T. Popa University Of Medicine Of Pharmacy Iasi, Romania.
Dr. Black works at
Locations
-
1
Appalachian Orthodontics of Lynchburg3700 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 212-1401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Black?
It was very good and I like coming up there to my braces. It is a fun place to go.
About Dr. Elena Black, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Romanian and Spanish
- 1427205640
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics Residency
- Niigata University-Niigata, Japan
- Gr. T. Popa University Of Medicine Of Pharmacy Iasi, Romania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Black using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black works at
Dr. Black speaks Japanese, Romanian and Spanish.
210 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.