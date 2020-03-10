Overview

Dr. Elena Black, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Gr. T. Popa University Of Medicine Of Pharmacy Iasi, Romania.



Dr. Black works at Appalachian Orthodontics of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.