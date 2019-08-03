Overview

Dr. Elena Ferran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AT UTICA-ROME and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ferran works at Nyu Center for Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.