Dr. Hunanyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elena Hunanyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Hunanyan, MD
Dr. Elena Hunanyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Hunanyan works at
Dr. Hunanyan's Office Locations
-
1
Glendale Mental Health800 S Central Ave Ste 307, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 396-0917
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunanyan?
Super nice and knowledgeable doctor!
About Dr. Elena Hunanyan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1508138405
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunanyan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunanyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunanyan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunanyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunanyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.