Dr. Elena Sangachhe, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangachhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Sangachhe, DDS
Overview
Dr. Elena Sangachhe, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Apple Valley, MN.
Dr. Sangachhe works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare Apple Valley Florence Trail14929 Florence Trl Ste 200, Apple Valley, MN 55124 Directions (952) 213-4004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sangachhe?
Dr. Sangacche is an outstanding Ddentist. She is the reason we use this clinic. Quality, professionalism, excellent care.
About Dr. Elena Sangachhe, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Arabic
- 1386684710
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangachhe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangachhe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sangachhe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sangachhe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangachhe works at
Dr. Sangachhe speaks Arabic.
385 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangachhe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangachhe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangachhe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangachhe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.