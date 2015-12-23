Dr. Eli Neiman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Neiman, DO
Overview of Dr. Eli Neiman, DO
Dr. Eli Neiman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Neiman works at
Dr. Neiman's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center240 Hospital Dr NE, Bolivia, NC 28422 Directions (877) 826-0590MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neiman?
He is extremely though. Give you plenty of time. Answers all your questions and explains everything. Listens well and has helped me.
About Dr. Eli Neiman, DO
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1437363538
Education & Certifications
- Eeg/Ep/Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology
- Albany Medical Center
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neiman works at
Dr. Neiman speaks Hebrew.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.