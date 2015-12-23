See All Neurologists in Bolivia, NC
Dr. Eli Neiman, DO

Neurology
4.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eli Neiman, DO

Dr. Eli Neiman, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Bolivia, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Neiman works at Brunswick Physician Partners in Bolivia, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Neiman's Office Locations

    Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    240 Hospital Dr NE, Bolivia, NC 28422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 23, 2015
He is extremely though. Give you plenty of time. Answers all your questions and explains everything. Listens well and has helped me.
Avrahum b in Airmont, NY — Dec 23, 2015
About Dr. Eli Neiman, DO

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437363538
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Eeg/Ep/Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology
Fellowship
Residency
  • Albany Medical Center
Residency
Internship
  • St John's Episcopal Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eli Neiman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neiman works at Brunswick Physician Partners in Bolivia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Neiman’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Neiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neiman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

