See All Neurosurgeons in Suwanee, GA
Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD

Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Dagnew works at Georgia Brain and Spine Center in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, MD
Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa, MD
4.2 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
Dr. Matthew Neal, MD
4.8 (90)
View Profile
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
Dr. Kaisorn Chaichana, MD
4.6 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Dagnew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Brain and Spine Center
    4355 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 520, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 446-4424
  2. 2
    Canton Office
    203 Oakside Ln Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Johns Creek Hospital
  • Fannin Regional Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dagnew?

    May 20, 2022
    Dr. Dagnew took the time to have a Stress Test performed prior to back surgery, and I believe he saved my life. The stress test showed blockages in major heart arteries. This led to my seeing a specialist that performed open heart surgery without which I probably would have lost my life. Dr. Dagnew is extremely considerate of his patients welfare. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking his expertise.
    Larry L. — May 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dagnew to family and friends

    Dr. Dagnew's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dagnew

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD.

    About Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962408930
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Dallas Baptist University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagnew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dagnew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dagnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dagnew has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagnew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagnew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagnew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagnew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagnew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.