Overview of Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD

Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Dagnew works at Georgia Brain and Spine Center in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.