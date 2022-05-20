Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dagnew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elias Dagnew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Georgia Brain and Spine Center4355 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 520, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 446-4424
Canton Office203 Oakside Ln Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Fannin Regional Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Dagnew took the time to have a Stress Test performed prior to back surgery, and I believe he saved my life. The stress test showed blockages in major heart arteries. This led to my seeing a specialist that performed open heart surgery without which I probably would have lost my life. Dr. Dagnew is extremely considerate of his patients welfare. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking his expertise.
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- 1962408930
- UT MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Cincinnati
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Dallas Baptist University
Dr. Dagnew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dagnew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dagnew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dagnew has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dagnew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dagnew speaks Amharic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Dagnew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dagnew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dagnew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dagnew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.