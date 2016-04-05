Dr. Elias Gizaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gizaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elias Gizaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Elias Gizaw, MD
Dr. Elias Gizaw, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Volgogradski Medical Instituto and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Adventhealth Fish Memorial and Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Gizaw works at
Dr. Gizaw's Office Locations
AHMG Hospitalists-Neuro1055 Saxon Blvd # 3806, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Pipefitters
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Jessica is wonderful and compassionate and Dr. Gizaw is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Elias Gizaw, MD
- Neurology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Amharic and Russian
- 1609879006
Education & Certifications
- New York School-Psychiatry
- Maryland General Hospital
- Volgogradski Medical Instituto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gizaw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gizaw accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gizaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gizaw speaks Amharic and Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gizaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gizaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gizaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gizaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.