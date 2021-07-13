Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hothem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD
Overview of Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD
Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Dr. Hothem's Office Locations
The Spine & Orthopaedic Academic Research Institute4400 State Highway Ste 405, Lewisville, TX 75056 Directions
SOAR Institute860 Hebron Pkwy Ste 1202, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (844) 434-7627
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hothem was just the best. He explained every procedure thoroughly with care and compassion answering all my questions. He doesn’t jump to surgery first but recommends alternatives when appropriate.
About Dr. Elijah Hothem, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Ohio State University
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Kent State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hothem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hothem accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hothem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hothem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hothem.
