Dr. Elisa Bala, MD
Overview of Dr. Elisa Bala, MD
Dr. Elisa Bala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Bala's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (800) 524-7377
Family Physicians Associates Inc4330 W 150Th St, Cleveland, OH 44135 Directions (216) 251-6990
Metrohealth System2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-5830Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough in her care . She is kind and knowledgeable. She answers all questions well and understandably.
About Dr. Elisa Bala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.