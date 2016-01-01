Dr. Elisa Caloca, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caloca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisa Caloca, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisa Caloca, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Streetsboro, OH.
Dr. Caloca works at
Locations
Advanced Dental Care of Streetsboro9305 Market Square Dr Ste B, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 446-1396
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

About Dr. Elisa Caloca, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caloca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caloca accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caloca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Caloca works at
Dr. Caloca speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Caloca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caloca.
