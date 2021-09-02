Dr. Chefitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elisa Chefitz, MD
Dr. Elisa Chefitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Metro Behavioral Health Associates14 Harwood Ct Ste 512, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 980-0186
I have been seeing Dr. C for over 10 years. She is brilliant, kind and caring, but most of all she wants her patients to live comfortable loving lives. I have lived through some tough times and she has helped me to understand what to change, accept and/ or act on. She has helped me understand not just what to say, but how to say things to people.. I am very grateful to have her as a therapist.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700023736
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
