Dr. Jno-Baptiste has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisha Jno-Baptiste, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisha Jno-Baptiste, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX.
Dr. Jno-Baptiste works at
Locations
USMD Las Colinas Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 556-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We love Dr. Jon-Baptiste she takes the time to listen to our concerns, she is very informative, compassionate and professional.
About Dr. Elisha Jno-Baptiste, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1871915454
Dr. Jno-Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jno-Baptiste works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jno-Baptiste. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jno-Baptiste.
