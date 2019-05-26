Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD
Overview
Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Locations
Montclair Breast Center PC37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 509-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Santoro's 15+ years ago. I received remarkable care at that time, and what is really amazing is that some of the words of wisdom that she gave me then, which were not generally accepted information, have become practices to follow today. Some examples are do not microwave food in plastic, eat food as close to the source and cut out preservatives, and avoid sugar - cancer feeds on it. I am very grateful to have been in her care.
About Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College|St Vincents Hosp Med C
- Medical College of Pennsylvania & Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania & Hospital
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
