Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics - Clemmons5175 Old Clemmons School Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 571-7318
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1487639464
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
