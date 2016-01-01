See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Allen works at Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Twin City Pediatrics - Clemmons
    5175 Old Clemmons School Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7318
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Allen, MD

    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1487639464
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    • University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

