Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1445 N Hunt Club Rd Ste 202, Gurnee, IL 60031 (847) 856-0030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Aetna
    Anthem
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 24, 2022
Dr Baker has been my PCP for many years and our relationship has positively grown along this time as I've gone through a few life stages already. She is very respectful of her patients, sincerely interested in their well-being and fully invests her time and energy accordingly. I also like her because when you have an ailment, she doesn't first whip out the prescription pad to address symptoms. If there is a less extreme way to treat an issue, she will always present all the choices so that you can make an informed decision. So for example, if your cholesterol levels test high, she will initially review your diet, lifestyle choices, and family history - and offer prelim suggestions as to what can be done before writing a prescription. If those suggestions still do not yield desired results - or you decide to go straight for meds, next choice is medication, with coinciding lifestyle changes (overweight, smoking, alcohol, etc.) for ideal results.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1497850473
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Southern Illinois U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

