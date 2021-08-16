See All Psychiatrists in Hendersonville, TN
Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD

Psychiatry
3.2 (29)
Map Pin Small Hendersonville, TN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their residency with University Rochester Med Ctr/Strong Meml Hosp

Dr. Baxter works at The Babb Center in Hendersonville, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baxter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Babb Center
    105 Music Village Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 824-3772
  2. 2
    Kreig D Roof & Assoc
    2300 21st Ave S Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 915-1417
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Williamson Medical Center

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Predominantly Inattentive Type Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 16, 2021
    A wonderful, caring, helpful soul. I have needed help in this arena for several years and have had at least 10+ doctors. Many have been good but Ms. Beth is great.
    Marlon T Campbell — Aug 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760551550
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Rochester Med Ctr/Strong Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Utmc
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
