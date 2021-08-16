Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They completed their residency with University Rochester Med Ctr/Strong Meml Hosp
Dr. Baxter works at
Dr. Baxter's Office Locations
The Babb Center105 Music Village Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 824-3772
Kreig D Roof & Assoc2300 21st Ave S Ste 304, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 915-1417Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful, caring, helpful soul. I have needed help in this arena for several years and have had at least 10+ doctors. Many have been good but Ms. Beth is great.
About Dr. Elizabeth Baxter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1760551550
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester Med Ctr/Strong Meml Hosp
- Utmc
- Rhodes College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baxter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baxter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baxter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baxter works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Baxter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baxter.
