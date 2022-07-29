Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Dr. Bender's Office Locations
Summa Physicians Inc. - General Surgery75 Arch St Ste 406, Akron, OH 44304 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always a great experience. Very kind and very informative.
About Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1669453007
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Gastrotomy and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bender speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
