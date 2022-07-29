Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Bender, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Bender works at Summa Health Medical Group in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Gastrotomy and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.