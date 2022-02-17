See All Pediatric Neurologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Berry-Kravis works at Rush University Subspecialty Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berry-Kravis' Office Locations

    Rush University Subspecialty Care
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 710, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-4036

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
ImPACT Testing
TCD Bubble Test

Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Always goes above and beyond to advise me on my health!
    — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932130325
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Berry-Kravis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry-Kravis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berry-Kravis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berry-Kravis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berry-Kravis works at Rush University Subspecialty Care in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Berry-Kravis’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry-Kravis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry-Kravis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry-Kravis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry-Kravis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

