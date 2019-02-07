Dr. Elizabeth Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Blair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.
Eastern Obstetrics and Gynecology PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 355, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3036
Women's Care Specialists PC3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 800, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 858-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE DR. BLAIR.I HAVE BEEN TRYING TO REACH HER FOR A BONE DENSITY RESULT . WHEN SHE TRIED TO CALL ME MY PHONEWAS DOWN. I HAVE TRIED TO REACH HER FOR SEVERAL DAYS . THE OPERATION HANG UP BEFORE YOU CAN FINISH.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538201553
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
