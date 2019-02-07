Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Blair, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Blair, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East.



Dr. Blair works at Eastern OB/GYN in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.