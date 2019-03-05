Dr. Bochtler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Bochtler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Bochtler, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Bochtler, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Bochtler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bochtler's Office Locations
-
1
Shier Private Practice8501 E Princess Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 299-1965Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:45pm
-
2
Footprints To Recovery1132 S Oakland, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (714) 828-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bochtler?
Dr. Bochtler worked with both of my sons for over 2 years. She is a natural in child psychiatry. She knows her stuff extremely well and I consider her the best child psychiatrist that we have ever worked with over the past 13 years. In addition to being knowledgeable; she is very patient and she listens to the parent/advocate. I would highly recommend her if you are in need of a psychiatrist.
About Dr. Elizabeth Bochtler, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215114343
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bochtler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bochtler works at
Dr. Bochtler has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bochtler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bochtler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bochtler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bochtler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bochtler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.