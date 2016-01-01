Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Breen, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Breen works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.