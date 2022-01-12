Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Butler's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Peachtree Dunwoody Medical Associates875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 497-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
Very thorough and caring
About Dr. Elizabeth Butler, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
