Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Chalom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chalom's Office Locations
-
1
Barnabas Health Medical Group375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-6925
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chalom?
About Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154341147
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
- Philadelphia Childrens Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- Philadelphia Childrens Hospital (Pennsylvania)
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chalom using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chalom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalom works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.