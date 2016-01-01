See All Pediatricians in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Chalom works at Pediatric Specialty Center in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chalom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 105, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Joint Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Chalom, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154341147
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Residency
    • Philadelphia Childrens Hospital (Pennsylvania)
    Internship
    • Philadelphia Childrens Hospital (Pennsylvania)
    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
