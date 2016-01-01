Dr. Elizabeth Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Fox, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Fox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center4300 University Pkwy, Evans, GA 30809 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Elizabeth Fox, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1033347232
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
