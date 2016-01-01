Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Higgins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1396738514
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Higgins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.