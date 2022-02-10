See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Elizabeth Jarvis, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Jarvis, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Jarvis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Jarvis works at WAKE MEDICAL FACULTY PHYSICIANS in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jarvis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    WakeMed Physician Practices - OB/GYN North Raleigh
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 205, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-1380
  2. 2
    Wakemed North Family Health and Women's Hospital
    10000 Falls Of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-0163
  3. 3
    Wakemed Physician Practices Obstetrics & Gynecology
    8001 T W Alexander Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 235-6455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 10, 2022
    Dr. Jarvis is extremely professional and always offers a warm and pleasant visit
    — Feb 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Jarvis, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Jarvis, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669732640
    Education & Certifications

    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Jarvis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarvis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jarvis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jarvis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jarvis works at WAKE MEDICAL FACULTY PHYSICIANS in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Jarvis’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarvis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarvis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarvis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarvis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

