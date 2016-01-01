See All Pediatricians in Fort Washington, PA
Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO

Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Lawhorn works at Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC in Fort Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lawhorn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC
    240 New York Dr Ste 4, Fort Washington, PA 19034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Common Cold
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1114252103
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Internship
    • Cooper University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Lawhorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lawhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawhorn works at Lockman and Lubell Pediatric Associates, LLC in Fort Washington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lawhorn’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.