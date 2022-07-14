Dr. Elizabeth Manejias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manejias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Manejias, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Manejias, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Manejias, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Manejias works at
Dr. Manejias' Office Locations
-
1
Elizabeth M Manejias MD635 Madison Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 224-7927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manejias?
I was hesitant about the needles at first but was overall a good experience. Can’t wait to see Dr. Manejías at her new office!
About Dr. Elizabeth Manejias, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1144487661
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manejias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manejias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manejias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manejias works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Manejias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manejias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manejias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manejias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.