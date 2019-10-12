See All Pediatricians in Des Plaines, IL
Dr. Elizabeth Manjooran, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Manjooran, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Manjooran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from DIBRUGARH UNIVERSITY / ASSAM MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Manjooran works at Precious Hearts Pediatrics in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manjooran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    1595 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 375-0707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Administrative Physical
Wellness Examination
Fever
Administrative Physical
Wellness Examination
Fever

Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Ramona Mihut — Oct 12, 2019
    About Dr. Elizabeth Manjooran, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063575397
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DIBRUGARH UNIVERSITY / ASSAM MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Manjooran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manjooran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manjooran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manjooran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manjooran works at Precious Hearts Pediatrics in Des Plaines, IL. View the full address on Dr. Manjooran’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjooran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjooran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manjooran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manjooran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

