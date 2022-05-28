Dr. Elizabeth Nowacki, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Nowacki, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Nowacki, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
OB/GYN of Indiana Fishers Care Center13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 314, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 872-1415Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nowaki continues to stay vested in my care as an older patient. And a patient that was affected by the medication DES. She keeps herself well informed. And cares not only for my health and well-being, but my son as well. He could be affected by the DES too. It’s scary. Dr. Nowaki truly cares about me! And my family. I appreciate her so much. She also makes sure I am okay I’m general. I’m lucky to have been referred to her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Grandview/Southview Medical Center-Ohio University
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Grinnell College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Nowacki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowacki accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowacki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowacki.
