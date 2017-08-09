Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Bangsil MD PC408 S Beach Blvd Ste 111, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 826-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
Best doctor ever all my family takes their kids here always recommend to everyone when ever we go in she already knows us my kids love her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Reyes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760593610
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.