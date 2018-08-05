Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Rose works at
Dr. Rose's Office Locations
NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center166 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7095
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rose is an incredibly kind and loving woman. Terrified by past malpractice by doctors, Dr. Rose is one of the very few doctors I trust. She has the best kind of tough love, with complete compassion and care. She refuses to put up with my bs, and is always there for me. I love and appreciate her dearly, and would recommend her to anyone who has any struggles with doctors. I struggled with eating disorders for nine years, and she is one of the major reasons for my recovery.
About Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
