Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Rose, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Rose works at NBIMC - Pediatric Health Center in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.