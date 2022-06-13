Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Sherrock, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Sherrock works at Primary Care Associates in Bartlesville, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.