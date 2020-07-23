See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (128)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD

Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Duke University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Whitaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3200 Cobb Galleria Pkwy Ste 205, Atlanta, GA 30339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 850-0202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 128 ratings
Patient Ratings (128)
5 Star
(118)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 23, 2020
Dr. Whitaker and her staff did an amazing job during my procedures leading up to the procedures day and post operatively. Ultra professional, clean and efficient. My career involves being with surgeons in the OR and I can tell you, Dr. Whitaker and staff go beyond expectations in making sure her patients are informed, educated and prepared for their procedures. Cannot praise the experience and the subtle results enough! A++
David R — Jul 23, 2020
About Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811999402
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Duke University
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Whitaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

128 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

