Overview of Dr. Ellen Air, MD

Dr. Ellen Air, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Air works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.