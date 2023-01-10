Dr. Ellen Air, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Air is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Air, MD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Air, MD
Dr. Ellen Air, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Air works at
Dr. Air's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K11, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Comprehensive Benefits Plan
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- Health Span
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Air?
Great, she answered my many questions.
About Dr. Ellen Air, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1881805174
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- University Hospital Cincinnati Oh
- University Hospital Cincinnati Oh
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Air has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Air accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Air has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Air works at
Dr. Air has seen patients for Spinal Cord Stimulation, Neurostimulation and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Air on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Air. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Air.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Air, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Air appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.