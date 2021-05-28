Dr. Mann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellen Mann, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ellen Mann, DO
Dr. Ellen Mann, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann's Office Locations
1
Childrens Clinic of Katy23960 Katy Fwy Ste 150, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 392-6797
2
Blue Fish Pediatrics - Greater Heights1900 North Loop W Ste 100, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 461-8070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have absolutely loved having Dr. Mann as a pediatrician. She has been lovely to work with and provides exceptional care. She is warm and friendly.
About Dr. Ellen Mann, DO
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1629311097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
