Dr. Elliot Agin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Agin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.