Dr. Elliot Agin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliot Agin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Agin works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group205 Sub Way Ste 101, Milford, CT 06461 Directions (203) 874-1512
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended very knowledgeable - the staff is very pleasant and professional and the wait time was minimal.
About Dr. Elliot Agin, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1790729093
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth's Hospital (Boston)
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- SUNY Buffalo|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Agin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agin.
