Dr. Elliot Elias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elliot Elias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elliot Elias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Interventional Echocardiography/Structural Imaging, Columbia University Medical Center, Structural Heart and Valve Center, New York, N.Y.
Dr. Elias works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elias?
About Dr. Elliot Elias, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1578852117
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology, Jackson Memorial Hospital, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. Interventional Echocardiography/Structural Imaging, Columbia University Medical Center, Structural Heart and Valve Center, New York, N.Y.
- Internal Medicine, The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, N.Y.
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elias works at
Dr. Elias has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.